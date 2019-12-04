Publicis Groupe Sri Lanka appoints Sanjay Chaudhari as CEO

Chaudhari will take on the reins of all Publicis Groupe agencies based in Sri Lanka, including Leo Burnett, with immediate effect.

Publicis Groupe appoints Sanjay Chaudhari as CEO, Publicis Groupe, Sri Lanka. Further, Arosha Perera steps down as CEO, Leo Burnett, Sri Lanka. As CEO, Chaudhari will take on the reins of all Publicis Groupe agencies based in Sri Lanka, including Leo Burnett, with immediate effect.

With over 28 years of experience in leading businesses on a global and regional scale, Sanjay Chaudhari was senior vice president, regional client service director, Gillette and Duracell, for Grey Group, Singapore, Shanghai and Hong Kong regions Prior to this, he was General Manager for Global Brands including Coca-Cola, American Express, Unilever Dove, Philips and Motorola, for Ogilvy, based in Tokyo.

According to Saurabh Varma, CEO, Publicis Communications, South Asia, the Publicis Groupe is deeply committed to the Sri Lanka market and we will continue to bring the best-in-class solutions for our clients. “Sanjay Chaudhari’s depth of international experience in leading world-renowned brands and his understanding of business cultures is unparalleled. He will build on Publicis Groupe’s momentum in the region and will take the Groupe to even greater heights,” he added.

“The Publicis Groupe has gained significant momentum in the last two years owing to the “Power of One” business model which has worked wonderfully for the network. Building on the “Power of One” agenda in Sri Lanka, I aim to deliver more integrated creative solutions for our clients,” Sanjay Chaudhari, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Sri Lanka, said.

Present in over 100 countries with over 80,000 professionals, Publicis Groupe is the third largest communications group in the world. Globally, Publicis Communications is the creative communications hub of Publicis Groupe, bringing together the Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL GROUP and Prodigious networks.