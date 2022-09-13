Publicis Groupe rolls out Creative Council for South Asia; appoints Rajdeepak Das as chairman

Publicis Groupe has announced the launch of its Creative Council for South Asia with an aim to further strengthen the Groupe’s creativity that transforms brands and businesses. The Council will channelise capabilities across creative, data, media, and technology to create progressive, modern, purposeful work with Publicis Groupe’s unique Power of One strength. For this, the Groupe has appointed Rajdeepak Das, CEO and CCO, Leo Burnett South Asia, as the chairman of the Creative Council, South Asia. As part of the additional role, Das will lead the overall creative direction, product, and thinking for the Groupe and will champion narratives that truly empower and define the next stage of Indian creativity.

Publicis Groupe has a roster of brands, scaled capabilities across design, experience, data and technology, the finest talent pool and the Power of One, Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe, said. “There is no better time than now to bring all these together. Rajdeepak Das who apart from being a dynamic and gifted creative leader, has been the force behind many famous, iconic campaigns for leading brands and has pivoted Leo Burnett India to top position among creative agencies in the country today; he was but a natural choice for this role,” she added.

With over 20 years of experience in building successful brands, Das is a creative leader who believes in the power of modern creativity to transform human lives. From saving India’s biggest national treasure, the INS Vikrant warship with the help of Bajaj, to being part of ‘Roads That Honk’, the world’s first anti-collusion road management system for Hindustan Petroleum, to creating India’s first micro-financing system, his work is centered around HumanKind values, the company stated. For Rajdeepak Das, the Council will use the power of brand purpose and new-age creativity to bring positive impact to people’s lives. “The Council will help pedigreed brands to collaborate closely with the world-class talent of the Groupe,” he added.

His movement for Whisper ‘Touch The Pickle’ won Procter & Gamble the inaugural Cannes Glass Lions Grand Prix for breaking the menstruation taboo. More recently, Das’s work for Whisper ‘Keep Girls In School’ won Leo Burnett India & P&G a Cannes Lions Grand Prix in Sustainable Development Goals. The agency also won the title of ‘Creative Agency Of The Year’ at The One Show Abby Awards, Goafest ’22.

Das has more than 100 international awards to his name such as The One Show, D&AD and Spikes. He was the only creative head featured in the popular Netflix series ‘The Creative Indians Season 4.’

In his words, Das’s biggest creation till date is Apollo 11, a specialised division of Leo Burnett India or what he refers to as ‘The Mutant Creatives.’ This is a team of hugely talented young people in their 20’s with backgrounds such as aerospace engineers, product designers, data analytics and environmental scientists, who solve brand and human problems with him. His focus is on new-age brand solutions.

