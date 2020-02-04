Publicis Groupe launches Publicis In Motion; appoints Praveen Kumar Vadhera as head

Prior to this, Vadhera was working for Interspace Solutions as CEO

Publicis Groupe, on Tuesday, announced the creation of a specialist entity which will focus on building brand salience, creating experiences and a strong engagement with consumers known as ‘Publicis In-Motion’. The Groupe has merged Arc Worldwide, Solutions and Ecosys OOH to form ‘Publicis In-Motion’, which will be powered by data and tech-enabled insights to deliver execution at scale. Praveen Kumar Vadhera has been appointed as the head, Publicis In-Motion, South Asia. In his new role, all the teams in Arc Worldwide, Solutions and Ecosys will report into Vadhera. According to the company, Vadhera will work closely with Sejal Shah, head, Publicis Media Exchange, and the executive sponsor, Ecosys.

With over 25 years of experience, Vadhera has worked across spectrum including brand building, out-of-home, technology, shopper marketing and experiential brand intervention. He held leadership positions across companies including WPP and Omnicom. Prior to this, he was working for Interspace Solutions as CEO. During his stint at Interspace, he was deep-rooted in delivering bespoke media agnostic business solutions for brands.

Before Interspace, Vadhera spent 14 years with the WPP group from 2001 as country head RMG David with a mandate to expand the Ogilvy Group OOH offering moving onto Bates Chi and Partners’ 141 Wall Street heading the retail, shopper, experiential and OOH function. He was instrumental in driving the growth of 141 Wall Street to become one of the largest OOH specialist agencies in the country. Over the years, he has worked with renowned brands such as P&G, Colgate Palmolive, Vodafone, Reebok, Fiat, Samsung, Unilever, Star Network, Idea Cellular, GSK, among others.

With fragmenting consumer attention and reducing attention spans, there is a growing need to connect with consumers at every touch-point in an engaging manner, Sejal Shah, said. “With strength of 150 people and capabilities spanning across activation, shopper marketing, retail design and strategy, OOH and ambient marketing, without doubt Publicis In-Motion will provide our clients unmatched ambient and experiential capabilities,” she added.

According to Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Publicis In-Motion is an effort to make the ‘Power of One’ offerings even more impactful and substantive for our clients where they can leverage all experiential capabilities at one go. “We have highly specialised teams under each capability but the synergised structure will make it simpler and speedier for the clients to leverage it. We expect much momentum in this space as clients move to create more impactful engagements with their customers on the ground,” she elaborated.

Present in over 100 countries with over 80,000 professionals, Publicis Groupe is the third largest communications group in the world. Globally, Publicis Communications is the creative communications hub of Publicis Groupe, bringing together the Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL GROUP and Prodigious networks.

Read Also: How White Owl aims to grab a prime position in the craft beer market