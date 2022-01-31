Publicis Groupe India elevates Roopesh Pujari as chief technology officer

In his new role, Pujari will steer the development of all technology capabilities across the group

Publicis Groupe India has elevated Roopesh Pujari as chief technology officer. The appointment is effective January 2022. In his new role, Pujari will steer the development of all technology capabilities across the group in India including expansion of cloud solutions, platform integration, capability and capacity building and streamlining partners. Pujari will work alongside the Indian leadership team. He will also focus on bringing in stronger cohesion of specialised teams across the group agencies and practices that sharpen client success.



“Given the rapidly evolving landscape around 5G, web 3.0, metaverse, NFTs, blockchain, crypto and the like, technology roadmap is central to the success of any business. The new role will aid us in futureproofing our organisation as well as enabling the right support to client strategies. And Roopesh not only brings the right experience and competence but comes in with an exemplary track-record from within our organisation,” Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia, said.



Pujari brings with him 25 years of IT leadership experience across product design or development, core system transformation, enterprise architecture, programme management, process improvement and services management. Before joining Publicis Media in March 2019, he had worked extensively both in India and the US with organisations that had customers such as Apple, Pfizer, Dell, the US Army, Mondelez, among others.



“Technology is the bedrock of all growth. Over the last years, we have invested strongly in the technology capabilities across the Groupe, and I am excited to take on this opportunity that allows us to scale up tech solutions across the Groupe – from creative to content to media to experiences! With such a vast canvas I believe we will also become a super-attractive employer for talented individuals looking for true variety in exposure and experience,” Pujari stated.

