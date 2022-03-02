Publicis Groupe India appoints Lalatendu Das as CEO of Performics India

Existing co-CEOs Pallav Jain and Sarfaraz Khimani will move on to Publicis Groupe’s central initiatives

Publicis has appointed Lalatendu Das as CEO of Performics India. Prior to this, Das worked with McKinsey Digital Labs, Asia Pacific, as a partner. In his new role, Lalatendu Das will be responsible for expanding and strengthening the Groupe’s market-leading capabilities in digital media, data and technology. Meanwhile, Pallav Jain and Sarfaraz Khimani, co-CEOs of Performics India have decided to step down from their current roles, after working for nine years with the Publicis Groupe. As per the Groupe, Jain and Khimani will assume a developmental role on central initiatives for the Groupe and will focus on the start-up space in their personal capacity after completing the transition from their current role in Performics. The transition will take place over the next few months.

According to Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Pallav Jain and Sarfaraz Khimani have paved the way for Performics’ growth and Publicis is now looking forward to leveraging them on key Groupe priorities. “Lalatendu Das is a leader with a track-record of building client businesses and leading digital transformation at scale. He was the clear choice as the next leader of Performics. In his previous stints, Das built strong, well-insulated teams of technologists, software specialists, engineers and pivoted new products and experiences. His expertise and energy will help us further in providing maximum value to our clients,” she added.

With over 22 years in the industry, Lalatendu Das specialises in digital business transformation for brands and brings a wide range of experience in digital-led transformation, consulting and large-scale operations across India, SE Asia, Middle East and North America. Prior to his work at McKinsey, Das had led numerous large-scale operating responsibilities in Tata Consultancy Services across India, Western Europe and North America. “Publicis Groupe is an exceptional company, with the right structures, investments and focus on future-facing areas and this is visible through tangible, exponential growth for its clients in the marketplace. I look forward to opening new growth opportunities and partnerships, pivoting strong products, strategic initiatives and services for the company,” Das highlighted.

