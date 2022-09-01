Publicis Groupe India appoints Hari Krishnan as managing director and head, Publicis Content

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Hari Krishnan as managing director and head, Publicis Content. Krishnan’s role involves bringing data-driven insight, platform content strategy, creative excellence and seamless delivery to the rapidly expanding field of branded content. He will lead the Groupe’s expert teams of dedicated content specialists, as well as shaping further the Groupe’s creative product, particularly around advice to brands about how to participate in culture, the company said in a statement. Krishnan replaces Ravpreet Ganesh, who is now moving on from the Groupe.

“Given that more and more brands are looking for newer, continual storytelling formats, Publicis Groupe’s Content Practice is witnessing exceptional demand from advertisers for unique solutions at the intersection of media, data, and creativity. Krishnan with his proven track record and passion for content is a perfect fit for the role and I am sure that he will advance our Content offering still further, through platform-fit ideation, data-led intelligence, strong IP leverage and innovation partnerships,” Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said.

Krishnan is a seasoned leader with a depth of experience across creative, media and integrated agencies, as well most recently at his own strategic innovation consultancy, CultureDrum, where he partnered on content innovation territories such as AR and gaming with India’s leading media agencies; he co-created ‘Virtual Bharat’, a culture-content channel and has worked with several start-up businesses on brand strategy and storytelling.

Prior to CultureDrum, Krishnan was managing director, Zenith India; chief operating officer, Cheil Worldwide; country head global Team Blue at WPP and executive director, JWT. He has led large global brands such as PepsiCo, Samsung, Ford and Nestlé.

For Mark Waugh, chief content officer, Publicis Content Global, Krishnan is a proven innovator with a unique blend of agency and independent start-up experience. “As Publicis Groupe clients survey the new content battlefields of agile social content, immersive AR, gaming influencer marketing and the emerging metaverse, his leadership and technical expertise will show them where and how to win in their category.”

“I look forward to bringing in best-of-breed content solutions and platform-native creativity for the Groupe’s outstanding roster of clients. The Power Of One model, encompassing capabilities like data, media, tech and production offers so much more potential for innovative, agile and scaled content that elevates brands and help them lead in a challenging, dynamic environment,” Krishnan stated.

