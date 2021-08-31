Publicis Groupe appoints Varun Shah as EVP and head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India

The new structure provides a platform to create volume content solutions for our clients across all content types and will help fuel our growth in the platform world, said Shah

Publicis Groupe has consolidated its content production arm under Varun Shah and appoints him as executive vice president and head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India. The Groupe has also elevated Akshay Multani to executive producer, Prodigious and appointed Deepak Bulchandani as head of brand partnerships at Content Factory.

According to Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Varun has been instrumental in growing the Prodigious India capabilities and under his leadership the company has witnessed phenomenal growth over the past few years. “He is a new age production leader with strong appreciation of international and local creativity and demonstrated experience in quality, reliability and business acumen. I am confident that Varun will take Prodigious and Content factory to newer heights,” Acharya added.

“Currently we are one of the country’s leading production houses and our ambition is to bring cutting edge technology and expertise to the market, setting new benchmarks for the industry. The new structure provides a platform to create volume content solutions for our clients across all content types and will help fuel our growth in the platform world. This consolidation will help us streamline our efforts by creating a production model which drives efficiency while delivering world class branded content across media to our partners,” Shah stated.

He further added that Prodigious India and Content Factory are both distinctive brands with a wide range of capabilities. “With the talent and experience that teams at Prodigious and Content Factory have currently, we will redefine the standard for production capabilities in India.”

Designed to serve a content-driven media landscape, Prodigious and Content Factory brings together specialist production expertise in video, digital and print to design, produce and deliver branded content across all channels, using talent, workflow processes and tools. “This consolidation furthers the Groupe’s agenda to be future ready and bring in the needed efficiencies and agility to the production process and capabilities while delivering quality content for brand partners,” the company added in a statement.

Read Also: Beauty e-commerce platforms and brands take the next step towards digital transformation; posts a rise in sales

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook