Publicis Groupe appoints Unny Radhakrishnan the CEO of Digitas India

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Unny Radhakrishnan as chief executive officer, Digitas India. Radhakrishnan will be taking over the reigns from Amaresh Godbole who will be moving to Google post his notice period. With over 20 years of experience in digital marketing, consulting and technology, Radhakrishnan started his career as a programmer in Bangalore and later was also part of digital agency, BOTW (Bridge Over Troubled Waters).

He also worked for Maxus for 11 years where he was responsible for the media agency to become the first one in GroupM system to have integrated capabilities in digital media, creative, social, technology and R&D. As chief digital officer, South Asia, he led a team of over 250 people. In 2018, he took a sabbatical, did Theatre training and studied public policy, along with a few consulting assignments. One of his consulting assignments with SHEROES, an internet start-up and a women-only social network, soon turned to be full-time, where he donned the hat of chief people and business officer.

Digitas has a very strong team, great momentum and very diverse capabilities, Unny Radhakrishnan leadership will add to it those capabilities, Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia stated. “Apart from his demonstrated capabilities across the whole gamut of digital, what really stood out for me is his approach to the future, passion for everything digital and commitment to groom talent. Each of these softer skills is very critical to succeed in today’s organisations,” she added.

According to Unny Radhakrishnan, the canvas to succeed both as Digitas and as a player in Publicis Groupe is limitless.

“We’ve made tremendous progress over the years in shaping up Digitas’ s approach and culture while maintaining a scorching pace of growth. I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with a remarkable bunch of people and brands to produce great work that speaks for itself. It’s the right time for a new challenge,” Amaresh Godbole, stated.

