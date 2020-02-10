Publicis Groupe appoints Deepak Pant as head, data science practice

Prior to this, Deepak Pant worked as the director AI and analytics – Cognizant Digital Business.

Publicis Groupe has appointed Deepak Pant as head, Data Science Practice. In his new role, Pant will be in-charge enhancing capabilities on measurement, research, advanced analytics, digital analytics, data strategy including data integrity and automation, and also developmental work on Publicis People Cloud.

With over 24 years of experience, Pant has extensive knowledge in the field of data science, advanced analytics, digital analytics, digital transformation and AI/ML across diverse sectors like FMCG, BFSI, manufacturing and logistics. He has worked in Chicago for about 18 years across diverse organisations including long stints with Neilson and 4i Consulting (acquired by Fractal Analytics in 2017). Prior to this, Pant worked for Cognizant as the director AI and analytics – Cognizant Digital Business.

According to Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, data is what fuels Groupe’s marketing transformation solutions across creative, media and tech. With over 2000 experts across digital and tech in the Groupe, the Data Science Practice has unmatched ability on multiple domain solutions. “In the last six years we have made significant progress in our data science practice and today it competes with the best specialist shops. While it started as a centre of excellence providing advanced analytics solutions to our global clients, in the last 3-4 years we have seen increased appetite and hence huge uptake even in the local market. As margins of companies come under pressure the focus on ROI of marketing is only increasing,” he elaborated.

For Deepak Pant, its both an honour and a huge responsibility to lead the Publicis Groupe India’s Data Science Practise. “The exciting possibilities that the scale and diversity of the Groupe and its clients present are unmatched. I look forward to making a difference here and bringing disruptive solutions that enable strong business results for clients and the Groupe alike,” he added.

The Data Science Practice provides data strategy and advanced analytics solutions in the area of market mix models, digital analytics and attribution analytics. It works extensively with Groupe clients not only in India but through its centre of excellence also provides services to marketers across the world. With more than 100 experts, it leverages Publicis Groupe’s expertise in marketing, media, digital, data and technology to craft solutions that enable marketers with smart business decisions and predictive models that maximise returns on investment.

