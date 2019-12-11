Publicis Groupe appoints Anupriya Acharya as the new CEO, South Asia

Acharya will be leading Publicis Groupe’s country agenda across India and Sri Lanka

Publicis Groupe on Monday appointed Anupriya Acharya as chief executive officer, South Asia as Saurabh Varma current CEO of Publicis Groupe puts in his papers to pursue other career opportunities. In her new role, Acharya will be leading Publicis Groupe’s country agenda across India and Sri Lanka. Her primary responsibilities will include driving greater integration across the Groupe’s operations to deliver end to end marketing transformation to existing clients as well as cultivating and attracting the best talent across agencies and practices. She will be supported by the India leadership team, comprising all the agencies’ CEOs, including creative, media, digital, influence, data and technology.

According to Loris Nold, CEO, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Publicis Groupe, the appointment is strategic as the shifting of Groupe leadership acts as a catalyst to accelerate the company’s investments in India. “India is an absolutely critical market for us, one of the very best talent pools in the world, with strong innovation and a great resonance well into the region and beyond. Over the past 3 years, we have made significant progress in making the Power of One a reality in India, with great examples of collaboration for the benefit of our clients and talents and having Anupriya Acharya at the helm is very natural,” he added.

“The Power of One model, which puts our clients at the centre of our Groupe offering, has infused unmatched vitality and energy across the entire organisation. I look forward to building on this momentum and innovate further with new products and approaches,” Acharya stated.

Acharya started her career at Ogilvy in 1994 and worked at a number of agencies before joining Publicis Groupe in 2013 as CEO of Zenith. In 2016, she was elevated to CEO of Publicis Media where her mandate encompassed all the Groupe media agencies including Zenith, Starcom, and Performics. In this stint she has more than doubled the operations in three years through expanding capabilities in digital media and services, analytics, consulting, content, commerce and adding new clients including Parle, Fiat, Ola, GSK, KrafHeinz, Lenovo, Motorola, Nykaa amongst others.

