Publicis Commerce enters India; appoints Karthik Iyer as lead

Left to right: Kartik Iyer and Krishna Mothey

Publicis Commerce Launches in India: The Publicis Commerce Practice expands its operations to India with two new key appointments. Kartik Iyer joins as lead, Publicis Commerce and Krishna Mothey joins him as head of media for the Practice. In addition to India, both Iyer and Mothey will also oversee the Commerce capability within Publicis Media’s Global Distributed Delivery (GDD) offering – a centre of expertise based out of India that delivers capability to clients around the globe.

Publicis Commerce collaborates with clients on their journey to establish an online business. The company has offerings in online commerce and retail space along with commerce strategy and planning, consumer and category insights, content and emerchandising, technology, CRM, analytics and data science, trade and shopper marketing and eCommerce media.

With over 17 years of experience in digital go-to-market strategy, brand e-commerce and category management, Iyer’s experience spans companies such as Ingram Micro, Flipkart, Samsung, Apple, Blackberry, Nokia , ITC and Nestle. As head of digital commerce at Ingram Micro, Iyer was involved in the development and launch of a technology marketplace and direct to customer platforms with accountability for business P&L, partnerships and alliances, program management, e-commerce operations, technology integrations, digital marketing and customer experience.

Krishna Mothey has over 12 years of digital media and entrepreneurial experience, across firms such as iProspect and GroupM besides his own entrepreneurial venture. He has worked with clients across multiple verticals and has successfully developed & managed large scale marketing campaigns across FMCG, Travel, BFSI, Healthcare, Real Estate, Auto, Telecom, Hospitality, CPG and B2B sectors.

“As Commerce becomes mainstream for clients in India, it is the right time for us to further advance our global commerce offering here. We find there is a great demand for these services in the market both within our client sets and outside. Our strength in digital and performance marketing gives us a natural edge in scaling the global Commerce Practice. Both Kartik Iyer and Krishna Mothey come with immense brand experience and category expertise and are a tremendous boost to our capabilities,” Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Media India, said.

Publicis Media handles Commerce for clients such as Nestle, Mars Petcare, AO Smith in India along with several global brands through its GDD centre in India.