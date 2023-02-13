scorecardresearch
Publicis Business bags creative mandate for agri-tech start-up Ninjacart

Ninjacart said that it aims to empower farmers, traders, dealers, wholesalers, and retailers through technology, products, and services, thereby creating a robust agri-tech ecosystem.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Publicis Business won the Ninjacart account after a multi-agency pitch.

Agri-start-up Ninjacart has awarded its creative partner mandate to Publicis Business following a multi-agency pitch. 

As per this mandate, the latter will help the start-up with a brand new identity, besides a strategic creative design, marketing and advertising strategy for its multiple business verticals. Furthermore, enhancing the brand’s social media presence, digital marketing, and communication and branding strategy with a focus on both internal and external audiences, including employer branding, is an important element of the mandate.

“As Ninjacart aims at being India’s largest agri-tech platform and reshaping the Indian agricultural ecosystem, we are confident that Publicis Business will help us achieve our ambitious goals with their new-age thinking, creativity, and strong execution skills. We look forward to the association.” said Vasudevan Chinnathambi, co-founder, Ninjacart.

“This mandate offers us the opportunity to truly flex all our B2B offerings and create clutter-breaking work which will in turn also impact India’s agricultural ecosystem. We are looking forward to a great and mutually rewarding partnership.” said Nidhi Lall, senior VP, Publicis Business.

“Ninjacart is at an interesting pivotal stage in its growth trajectory and marketing will play a key role in helping us get to the next level, by staying relevant and being innovative in reaching out to our evolving audiences.” said Hemanth Vasudevan, head of marketing, Ninjacart. 

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 17:04 IST