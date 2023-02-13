Publicis Business bags creative mandate for agri-tech start-up Ninjacart

Agri-start-up Ninjacart has awarded its creative partner mandate to Publicis Business following a multi-agency pitch.
As per this mandate, the latter will help the start-up with a brand new identity, besides a strategic creative design, marketing and advertising strategy for its multiple business verticals. Furthermore, enhancing the brand’s social media presence, digital marketing, and communication and branding strategy with a focus on both internal and external audiences, including employer branding, is an important element of the mandate.
“As Ninjacart aims at being India’s largest agri-tech platform and reshaping the Indian agricultural ecosystem, we are confident that Publicis Business will help us achieve our ambitious goals with their new-age thinking, creativity, and strong execution skills. We look forward to the association.” said Vasudevan Chinnathambi, co-founder, Ninjacart.
Ninjacart said that it aims to empower farmers, traders, dealers, wholesalers, and retailers through technology, products, and services, thereby creating a robust agri-tech ecosystem.
“This mandate offers us the opportunity to truly flex all our B2B offerings and create clutter-breaking work which will in turn also impact India’s agricultural ecosystem. We are looking forward to a great and mutually rewarding partnership.” said Nidhi Lall, senior VP, Publicis Business.
“Ninjacart is at an interesting pivotal stage in its growth trajectory and marketing will play a key role in helping us get to the next level, by staying relevant and being innovative in reaching out to our evolving audiences.” said Hemanth Vasudevan, head of marketing, Ninjacart.