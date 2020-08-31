pTron ropes in Aparshakti Khurana for its brand campaign

With this campaign, the brand aims to reach a wide spectrum of audience.

Digital Lifestyle and audio accessories brand, pTron has roped in Bollywood Actor Aparshakti Khurana as the face of its latest campaign. In the latest campaign, Aparshakti Khurana will be seen promoting pTron’s new, premium TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) product, Bassbuds Urban. He will also promote pTron’s ultra-modern Bluetooth neckbands Tangent Lite and Tangent Beats along with some upcoming disruptive products.

The new line of products of pTron are carefully and stylishly designed for the youth, especially the students and those working from home, Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO, pTron, said. “The growing market share of pTron in recent years goes in line with the increasing fan base of Aparshakthi Khurana and we found him a perfect fit for our brand. He replicates the energy, style and refinement that resonates with the new audio accessories range of pTron. With this association, we have also jumped on the OTT bandwagon since we are trying to reach the younger demographics unwilling to compromise on style and quality,” Khwaja added.

With this campaign, the brand aims to reach a wide spectrum of audience. To this purpose, the campaign is also extended to popular OTT platforms such as Voot and Zee5 to tap the increasing surge in the viewership due to the COVID-19 lockdown and Work from Home. Further, a separate e-Radio campaign is also underway on music streaming applications like Spotify, Jio Saavn and Gaana.

“I have always been a fan of innovation with a style quotient, so I found pTron being a brand with an impressive product design, quality and their ability to offer products with latest features to the price conscious Indian consumer,” Aparshakti Khurana, Bollywood actor, stated.

Read Also: Embassy Group’s Vineet Singh on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook