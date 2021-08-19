pTron launches new brand campaign titled #pTronEveryday, starring Pooja Hegde

The actor took to her social media to kick start her ambassador journey with the campaign #pTronEveryday with Pooja Hegde

Lifestyle digital accessories brand pTron has rolled out its new brand campaign titled #pTronEveryday, starring Pooja Hegde. The brand’s newly launched campaign #pTronEveryday showcases its wide range of new-age audio and lifestyle gadgets that are made for the millennials. pTron announced the actress as its brand ambassador in July this year.

With products that are thoughtfully crafted for the new-age Indian youth, Pooja's modern girl boss energy resonates with the brand's key messaging of confidence, the company said in a statement.

“pTron stands for living life loud. With products that are affordable and accessible to all, yet futuristic and aesthetically modern, pTron has become a significant choice of new-age India and steadily becoming the country’s most favourite lifestyle digital accessories brand. I thoroughly enjoyed working with the team for the new campaign and look forward to this exciting journey with pTron to #BeLoudBeProud,” Hegde said.

“The new campaign represents the spirit of the millennial generation, in being fearless and confident. Pooja perfectly embodies what the brand stands for,” Ameen Khwaja, founder and CEO, pTron, added on the new campaign.

Started in 2014, pTron was conceptualised as an electronics and mobile accessories brand owned by Palred Electronics Pvt. Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Palred Technologies Ltd, a public-listed company on BSE and NSE since 2004. pTron offers a bouquet of mobile accessories products to meet the needs of its consumers. pTron offers products such as bluetooth headsets, portable bluetooth speakers, wired headsets, chargers and cables, smartwatches, and many more. pTron has sold more than 2.5 million units only in FY21, the company has claimed. Growing at the rate of 50% QoQ, pTron aims to sell an additional five million units in FY22, it added.

