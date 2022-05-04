pTron India unveils its redesigned logo

pTron has unveiled its new brand identity aiming to strengthen the vision of its brand to reach consumers across the value chain of economy, mainstream and premium segments. The rebranding is in line with the company’s efforts to evolve its product offering and services to cater to the youth in major cities of India.

For Ameen Khwaja, founder and CEO, pTron, over the last three years, the company did something which is connecting, reliable, and gives a sense of being aspirational. “Throughout the journey, we have remained true to our core values, even as we transform to keep pace with the changing needs of our end consumers. While our name remains the same, our logo and packing have changed to better represent who we are and better connect with our consumers. With our online and offline presence and a ‘Made in India’ range, we intend to be the preferred choice of the Indian youth looking for gadgets across income-classes. Our belief #BeLoudBeProud lends new meaning to our core purpose of accelerating access to products. This new visual identity is in line with the brand’s overall mission, which will be carried out across packaging, branding, and marketing communications,” he stated.

As per the company, in the last few years, pTron has transformed and grown dramatically and it’s imperative for the brand to reflect and promote the values it lives by. “Designed to work across digital and physical channels, the new logo highlights modernness, to reflect pTron’s position as a young and enthusiastic brand. The logo marks the birth of a new pTron both inside and out, which is a modern interpretation of brand’s ‘P’ insignia carrying the same passion to keep making technology accessible to all,” the company said.

pTron is a brand owned by Palred Electronics Private Limited which is a subsidiary of Palred Technologies Ltd, a public-listed company on BSE and NSE since 2004.

