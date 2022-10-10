PROWL by Tiger Shroff launched on Flipkart

Flipkart has launched a new brand PROWL by actor Tiger Shroff for customers across the country. As per the company, the brand was brought on board through a live session with the actor, as Flipkart had hosted a live stream with him for customers to get a chance to see him and share his insights on fitness and his vision for PROWL.

The pandemic underlined the importance of health and bolstered awareness and inclination

towards adopting a healthy lifestyle for customers across the country, Abhishek Maloo, senior director, Flipkart Fashion, said. “Consequently, over the past two years, we at Flipkart have observed an increase in the demand for activewear. With this segment becoming more mainstream, its share of the closet as a fashion essential has increased tremendously. We believe PROWL will effectively cater to the increasing need for fashionable and comfortable clothing,” he added.

According to the company, in the past couple of years, there has been a steady rise in conscious choices in health and fitness across the country. It adds that the youth has especially started investing more time and energy in physical wellness and self-care. “PROWL is aimed at the needs of young working professionals and college students, who continue to look for branded or fashionable clothing that suits their ever-evolving lifestyle,” an official statement said.



Also Read: Clovia partners with Anusha Dandekar for its new collection

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook