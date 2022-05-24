Protinex’s new TVC highlights the importance of strength in daily life

Danone India’s brand Protinex has launched a new commercial on television and digital platforms highlighting the need to maintain adequate muscle strength among Indian adults through protein and nutrition intake. The TVC has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra.

The TVC portrays the life of an Indian adult who is unable to carry out basic household chores due to tiredness and lack of strength. It culminates with an expert shedding light on muscle loss as one ages and expresses his concern over the declining muscle strength of Indians over 30 years of age. As per the company, the campaign draws inspiration from our daily life and demonstrates how declining strength impedes an individual’s ability to enjoy life with his family.

Through this TVC, the company’s intent is to build awareness around the fact that muscle loss can lead to lack of strength, if not addressed with adequate protein intake and physical activity, Sriram Padmanabhan, marketing director, Danone India, said. “Indians often neglect protein in their diets and the reason behind this is lack of understanding around adequate protein intake and the role it plays in helping one lead an active and healthy life,” he added.

As per the company, poor muscle mass and strength of Indians is a growing concern. “Sedentary lifestyle among adults in India has become more common than before. People above 30 are now experiencing multiple health problems due to lack of physical activity, improper diets, and poor lifestyle choices, leading to tiredness and lack of strength,” it added.

For Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head, West, DDB Mudra, through this TVC, the aim is to bring alive the dilemma grappling Indian adults as they deal with decline in health of their muscles. “As someone who was 30 a long time ago, it really shook me up to know about the muscle loss and weakness that starts to creep up on us post thirty years of age. Because it is not outwardly visible, we end up telling ourselves that we don’t feel the tiredness either. Time to acknowledge the need for protein and therefore, for Protinex in our daily lives,” she stated.

Read Also: Facebook-owner Meta to share more political ad targeting data

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook