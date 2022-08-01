Protinex launches #ProteinPledge campaign

Protinex has launched a new campaign #ProteinPledge. Through this campaign, the brand aims to create awareness about the crucial role of protein in the overall well-being amongst Indian adults across age groups. The campaign has been ideated, produced, and executed by TheSmallBigIdea and highlights the importance of adequate protein consumption. The company has also rolled out a ‘The Protinex Protein Abhiyaan’ featuring an anthem titled ‘Tu hai Taaqat’.

Danone’s ‘Protinex Protein Abhiyaan’ aims to impact the everyday lives of Indians, by creating awareness about the significance of protein in our diet, Manish Solanki, COO, and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said. “The idea was to convince a fairly unaware audience about the value-addition of protein in balanced nutrition, and lead them to engage in conversations around maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The impact was achieved through a motivating combination of inspiring verse and imagery. This film has given us the opportunity to not only work with a leading health-food company like Danone, but also be associated with the company’s protein program. We look forward to being a part of their future health initiatives,” he added.

In a bid to address the different facets of protein, TheSmallBigIdea came up with an advertisement film to highlight the important role of adequate protein consumption for better nutrition and overall health. Aligning with the brand’s mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, the agency, conceptualised and highlighted the fact that irrespective of one’s status, occupation, or profession, every Indian citizen is a hustler in a short music video. With the core communication of ‘you are the strength of the nation and hence you should not lack in protein,’ the anthem gives glimpses of hopes, aspirations, struggles and creates awareness around the issue of poor protein intake, and focuses on building conversations around how Indian adults in their hectic life have ignored their own health.

Protinex aims to address the importance of Protein in one’s diet. Written and produced by TSBI Studios, the anthem ‘Tu hai Taaqat’, reminds people to believe in themselves and further consider themselves as ‘Desh Ki Taaqat’ while emphasizing the benefits of consuming Protinex on a daily basis. The agency has been responsible for the overall ideation, creation, and execution of the ad film.

