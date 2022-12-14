Programmatic supply solution ‘Dentsu Curate’ launches in India

Dentsu Programmatic has announced the launch of its strategic programmatic supply solution ‘Dentsu Curate’ in India. According to the company, Dentsu Curate enables advertisers to target premium and brand-safe inventory, allowing them to bring better performance leading to high operational efficiency for all campaigns, it claimed.

Dentsu Curate offers our clients’ assurance and trust in maximising fraud-free, brand-safe, and viewable inventory, Divya Karani, chief executive officer, Southasia, media, dentsu, said. “Our ability to fulfil these assurances entails working with the right supply partners with solutions and value to ensure clean supply in building a marketplace for our advertisers,” she added.

According to the company, Dentsu Curate is built on dentsu international’s global clean supply initiative. It further claimed that the programmatic supply solution guides advertisers in buying digital inventory across media on behalf of dentsu X, Carat, and iProspect in a brand-safe and fraud-free environment, with industry-leading partnerships.

At dentsu, we are investing our brand dollars to deliver efficiency and efficacy while safeguarding brand legacy, Salil Shanker, chief operating officer, Dentsu Programmatic, stated. “With the launch of Dentsu Curate, we are equipped to help enable value and outcomes for our clients and support a fair marketplace,” he highlighted.

