Professional Management Group and Association of Mutual Funds in India partner launches campaign featuring cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni

Sports marketing company Professional Management Group (PMG) has collaborated with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to launch its ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign. The campaign features cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni. Through the campaign, the company aims to educate the public about mutual funds and dispel myths about them.

This is the third year of association for AMFI with Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI, said. “Bringing them together for this campaign was a big step towards bringing mutual funds closer to the general public,” he added.

The campaign showcases the two cricketers encouraging people to start investing in mutual funds via monthly SIPs, with the aim of saving for future milestones and long-term plans.

For Melroy D’souza, chief operating officer (COO), Professional Management Group, Both Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni stand for trust, belief and long-term vision which is synonymous with AMFI’s campaign vision.

