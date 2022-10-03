Prodigious India and Content Factory launch ‘Supershoots’ to help brands create volumised branded content in a single shoot schedule

Publicis Groupe owned Prodigious India and Content Factory India on Monday announced the launch of ‘Supershoots,’ a proprietary production model which helps brands create volumised branded content in a single shoot schedule.

“One of the biggest challenges for brands today is creating content which works seamlessly and impactfully across platforms. ‘Supershoots’ offers production solutions at scale to empower our clients and partners in the platform world. With the potential to disrupt the current production process, ‘Supershoots’ adds massive value to our Power of One proposition, helping our brands bring agility and efficiency to their content planning,” Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe, said.

As per the company, ‘Supershoots’ is a concept designed to help brands maximise their assets while keeping their costs under control. With the ‘Supershoots’ model, the producer becomes a part of the content planning process alongside the creative team, driving agility and ensuring a more efficient and value-added production strategy, the company added further.

Designed to serve in a content-driven media landscape, Prodigious and Content Factory brings together specialist production expertise in video, digital and print to design, produce and deliver branded content across all channels, using the best talent, workflow processes and tools, an official statement stated.

For Varun Shah, executive vice president and head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India, the future of content creation lies in creating hyper-contextualised volume content which is relevant across platforms. “Our ‘Supershoots’ model has been devised to address this issue, by delivering multiple asset types across platforms from one singular shoot. With ‘Supershoots’, we have been able to drive up to 45% cost efficiency and deliver four times the amount of assets from a singular production schedule,” he added.

“The ‘Supershoots’ model will redefine content creation, creating a more synergised model to help brands derive more value out of each production schedule. With our ‘Supershoots’ model, we have already successfully created and delivered multiple assets for our existing brands. And with the Prodigious scale, we were able to optimise and deliver bundled assets across geographies from India.” Shah said.

