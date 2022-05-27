ProcMart appoints Shashank Naharas as senior vice president, Asia Pacific

B2B e-commerce and supply chain firm ProcMart has appointed Shashank Naharas as senior vice president, Asia Pacific. With more than 25 years of experience, Naharas has worked in various roles at companies such as Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Pine Labs, Reliance Retail, ShopClues, Lactalis India, Onida, among others.

In his new role At ProcMart, Naharas will be responsible for developing business in India and overseas, building team and enhancing relationships with business leaders.

Before joining ProcMart, Naharas worked as head of sales for Lactalis India. He was associated as head of modern trade and head of e-commerce operations at Patanjali Ayurved Limited. He has also worked as vice president, B2B, payment gateway and DCC at Pine Labs and as senior director and head of B2B business, at ShopClues. At ShopClues, he developed their B2B business and sourcing partners in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, among others.

