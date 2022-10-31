Probus Insurance Broker Pvt. Ltd has named actor Hritik Roshan as its brand ambassador 

Probus Insurance Broker Pvt. Ltd has joined hands with actor Hritik Roshan to name him the company’s brand ambassador. As per the company, it aims to take forward the brand narrative of #AapkaSaathiAapkaSaarthi, which depicts Probus Advisors (POSPs) empowered by the Probus ecosystem of technology, expertise, and customer support.

Fans admire Hrithik Roshan for his versatility which can be seen in his performances across diverse roles, Rakesh Goyal, director, Probus, said. “With his popularity among the masses and the youth, his appeal remains unrivalled. This association will assist us in reaching consumers/end users across age groups, and enable us to instil trust. Additionally, this will allow us to educate them on the importance of choosing the right insurance partner,” he added.

As a part of its expansion plans, the company claims that it intends to broaden its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, and onboard 10 million insurance policyholders in the next three years. With Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador, the company aims to strengthen its outreach and amplify it to spread awareness of the importance of insurance, it said.

Also Read: JetSynthesys names Anuj Tandon as CEO of its gaming division

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook