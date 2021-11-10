Priyanshi Shah rejoins FoxyMoron as creative director (West)

She will report to Dhruv Warrior, national creative director, FoxyMoron.

Digital and creative agency FoxyMoron has appointed Priyanshi Shah as creative director, West. In this new role, Shah will be leading the creative operations for the agency’s clientele based out of the region and report into Dhruv Warrior, national creative director, FoxyMoron.

Priyanshi Shah has a unique and vital combination of skills that all creatives need today, Dhruv Warrior, national creative director, FoxyMoron, said. “She has a strong foundation in digital creative strategy, a thorough understanding of online platforms and when combined with her other skills as a writer and creator, it makes her a valuable addition to the team. She will have an important role to play in the journey that lies ahead for FoxyMoron,” she added.

With over seven years of experience in digital marketing, Priyanshi Shah has worked across multiple sectors such as beauty, FMCG, entertainment, fashion, lifestyle and sports. She has conceptualised and executed campaigns for brands such as Maybelline, HBO India, GoAir amongst several others. In her previous role at FoxyMoron, she held the position of an associate creative director. Prior to FoxyMoron, Priyanshi Shah served as the creative strategist at By The Gram. She has previously worked with the agencies WatConsult and AER Media. “FoxyMoron’s energy and culture has always been something that I value. With the evolution of the Zoo Media network and its seven agencies. FoxyMoron’s reputation is already synonymous with creativity, excellence and innovation and I wish to enhance this by working extensively on culture and fostering a sense of creative excellence so each campaign we deliver is the best in class,” Priyanshi Shah stated.

Read Also: Big Trunk Communications wins the SEO mandate for Aster Labs

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook