Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly set for India expansion with multiple SKUs by next year

By Kritika Arora

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s hair care brand Anomaly, which was launched in India in August on Nykaa, is planning to launch few more stock keeping units (SKUs) in the market by next year. “We are adding multiple SKUs by next year. scalp care is important to me and that is what I am interested in and adding to,” said Chopra in an interaction with FE.

Anomaly was launched with seven SKUs and Chopra said that the step was intentional as she aimed to test the waters but after seeing that the brand is now one of the top 10 products on Nykaa among over 450 hair care products listed on it, launching more SKUs makes sense. However, Chopra mentioned that Anomaly would not be getting into styling products like hair sprays as yet. “There are questions about styling products like sprays, but Anomaly is not a styling brand yet. This is about hair care not styling,” Chopra said.

Nykaa, which is the retailer and distributor for Anomaly, is helping the brand get foothold in the Indian market. “We have a good idea of what Indian consumers are looking for, we have a good distribution system. Our ability to market it, build the awareness, distribution. We’d like to think of ourselves as the brands proxy in India, said Anchit Nayar, CEO, Beauty E-Commerce at Nykaa.

Anomaly’s target customer is in tier 1, 2, 3 cities currently given the price point it is slated at. Anomaly products’ price start at `750 per 325 ml shampoo bottle, which implies it is affordable but not a mass brand. Our target customer is the one who is aware and cares what we are putting in our bodies, Chopra said, adding that the test starts now to create awareness and accessibility into smaller towns.

Nayar said that Nykaa has 8-9 million transacting customers, 30 million visitors multiple times a month, so on the app itself there is an opportunity to market the brand, and second is leveraging social media, with influencers, in malls and stores to further market it.

However, by September next year, the brand would be expanded to other beauty stores as well for better accessibility. “For other Indian consumers who are living in smaller towns, for men , lot of their shopping is still happening in small stores in smaller towns. We will make sure our brand is available there where consumer is,” Nayar said.

According to Statista, revenue in the hair care segment amounts to $2.82 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 4.56% during 2022-2026.

In the overall Indian beauty market, hair care is the largest segment. However, for Nykaa it is the third-largest segment after skin care and cosmetics.

