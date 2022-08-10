Priyanka and Suresh Raina’s Maate unveils new branding for all baby products

Wellness brand Maate has introduced its new visual identity. For the company, the identity still carries the company’s essence despite undergoing a considerable alteration. Through constant research and innovation, Maate continues to bring the potency of herbs in an improved formulation. The brand’s new, playful and colourful avatar appeals to the child within.

Maate creates an incredibly unique experience for each mother that allows them to choose what’s best for their child, Priyanka Raina, founder, Maate, said. “Today, Maate has come a long way. It has become more informed, has more insight into what it is that its customers want, and most importantly, what Maate can do to make itself better. The new brand identity comes at a pivotal moment in Maate’s re-evaluation of itself and its future. Maate’s ethics and ideologies are matched with the new identity as it continues to look ahead, creating a distinct aura around itself,” she added.

The founders of the company, Priyanka Raina and Suresh Raina, set out with a simple and clear objective in their mind– to create a premium baby product brand made in India that all mothers could use. For Raina’s firstborn, her search for high-quality, environmentally friendly items made her realise that there are several natural beauty products available for adults, but there are only selective options for kids. She sought advice from specialists, researched production, and was involved closely in the process to create items without the use of chemicals to create something which is natural, vegan and sustainable at the same time. The project started late in 2016 and thus the birth of Maate, a purely homegrown brand, right from product to packaging.

Maate is an Indian babycare brand that aims to bring chemical-free products. As per the company, the range of products, inspired by Ayurveda, is adapted to the modern-day environment and is consciously formulated using the best ingredients nature has to offer.

