Priyagold ropes in Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

Advani will support the brand’s vision of connecting with audiences across both rural and urban markets

FMCG brand Priyagold on Thursday announced the appointment of actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador and celebrity endorser across their varied range of products. Banking upon the mass appeal and nationwide reach of the actress, the brand has decided to avail the same for the brand’s acceleration. She will thereby prove to be a significant aspect in connecting to the millions of consumers, following her, the company said.

With her varied filmography across platforms, Advani has targeted a range of audience catering to not just the metropolitan cities but also the rural markets. “With the masses looking up to their favourite stars for everything they do, Priyagold believes Kiara Advani perfectly strikes the balance between the diverse demographic markets. Encompassing a follower base ranging from kids to older adults, Kiara Advani’s appointment as the brand ambassador is a positive aspiration for the brand,” the company said in a statement.

Further, the company also stated that Kiara Advani, with her likeable charm and girl-next-door appeal has turned into a household name, fitting within the family values of Priyagold which makes this association natural.

According to Shekhar Agarwal, director, Priyagold, Advani perfectly fits the bill of the mass appeal as well as standing out amongst the crowd with her impeccably distinct qualities. “We are glad she understands our vision and shows the same belief as our faith in her,” he added further.

It is a pleasure to be a part of the Priyagold family and not just relive those cherished moments but also try to deliver the faith I have in the products to a wider group, Advani stated on her association with the brand.

