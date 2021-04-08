Priya Jayaraman quits Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate; Charles Victor and Sabah Iqbal assigned leadership roles

Charles Victor and Sabah Iqbal.

Priya Jayaraman has turned in her papers and bid adieu to Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the digital agency announced on Thursday. Taking over the reins, Charles Victor has been elevated as the chief operating officer at Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and will continue to report into Paritosh Srivastava, MD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. In his new role, Victor will be responsible for driving business growth and strategic direction at the agency while also continuing to serve as the executive director of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. “Firstly, we cannot thank Priya enough for the tremendous legacy she leaves behind for all of us. She and the team have accomplished so much in a short span of time on the creative and the business front, attracting an enviable bunch of partner brands around the Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate fireplace. For me, it isn’t so much about taking on the reins at Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate but the excitement of helping our partners unlock growth and deliver dynamic, diverse, disruptive creative in the platform world,” Charles Victor said.

To further strengthen the team, the agency has also announced the appointment of Sabah Iqbal as senior VP and head, S&S Propagate. She will report into Charles Victor and will play a key role in furthering business growth at the agency. Iqbal joins the agency from Digitas where she was senior VP – West and South and managed some of the key brands at the agency including Puma, Hindustan Unilever, Nivea, Nissan, Mondelez among others.

Charles Victor has been with LKSS for 15 years, working across creative, mainline and digital and has a perfect mix of business, creative and technology to take on SSP, Paritosh Srivastava, MD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said. “Would like to thank Priya Jayraman immensely for her contribution and hard work in making SSP into a powerful digital offering with a national footprint with some amazing client partners and talent. I am excited to partner Charles Victor and Sabah Iqbal in the next chapter of growth at the agency,” he added.

Part of the Publicis Groupe, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate is a specialist digital agency serving a wide range of local and global clients, notably MaxLife Insurance, Max Group, Scripbox, Practo, ESPN CricInfo, Embassy Springs, Revlon, Dailyhunt among others. Known for its entrepreneurial spirit, the agency today partners with reputed clients in drafting their customer journeys that operate at the intersection of media, technology and creativity.

