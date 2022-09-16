Pristyn Care launches ‘Fight PCOS’ awareness campaign with Shivangi Joshi

To boost awareness about polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and educate women across all age groups, healthcare service provider Pristyn Care has launched ‘Fight PCOS’ awareness campaign along with a national helpline. For the campaign, Pristyn Care has roped in television actress Shivangi Joshi to educate and spread awareness about PCOS and help women improve their lives. The campaign is live on the brand’s social media channels including Youtube.

Every month, Pristyn Care receives over 10,000 queries from women enquiring about reproductive and sexual health services, Shaloo Varma, senior vice president, medical directorate, Pristyn Care said. “The most common condition treated by us under gynecology is PCOS, as it impacts a majority of women experiencing symptoms such as irregular periods, heavy flow during periods, abdominal pain, excessive weight gain, acne and infertility. Women in the workforce who experience a high degree of menstrual cramping because of PCOS have to miss important meetings and work. This also causes additional stress and anxiety for them. According to external studies, up to 60% of women with PCOS also suffer from mental health issues. Through this initiative, we will focus on helping women suffering from PCOS to provide holistic care and support,” Varma added further.

“I understand the challenges we face with our overall health. I have seen many of my friends struggling with PCOS and being embarrassed about the issues. Weight gain, acne, mood swings – battling with tons of side effects because of PCOS has caused stress in their lives. Today, I pledge to spread awareness about PCOS and would encourage everyone to use Pristyn Care’s helpline to address these health challenges,” Joshi stated.

Pristyn Care is a healthcare provider that performs advanced secondary care surgeries with the help of its network of over 800 hospitals, more than 200 clinics, and over 400 in-house super-specialty surgeons. The company was founded in August 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr. Garima Sawhney.

Also Read: Flipkart teams up with eDAO for a digital treasure hunt

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook