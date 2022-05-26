Pristyn Care launches ‘CARES’ initiative

Healthcare provider Pristyn Care has launched a new initiative called ‘CARES’ program. Under this, the platform has listed its five guiding principles under ‘CARES’ program, reiterating its commitment to a patient-first approach with a primary focus on patient safety. CARES, which stands for comfort, accessibility, reliability, excellence, and safety will allow continuous improvement in patient care and overall healthcare delivery.

As per the company, these principles will ensure complete transparency, provide access to advanced technology for surgeries, post-surgery care, last-mile connectivity, and create a complete patient-centric ecosystem.

Lack of quality infrastructure, dearth of qualified medical functionaries, and non-access to essential medicines and medical facilities thwart the reach to more than half of the population in India, the company stated. “A majority of the 700 million population in India is in rural areas where the condition of medical facilities is deplorable. Tier 2 and 3 cities of India witness and experience poor access to healthcare every day and the struggle to receive standard healthcare service is always a matter of dream even today. The availability of standard healthcare systems and socio-cultural factors affecting the perception of health is always a matter of concern in rural India compared to the urban population,” the company added.

To bridge this huge gap, Pristyn Care claims to be working towards standardisation of healthcare delivery and has laid down five principles to provide equal and standard service throughout its length and breadth of service.

Pristyn Care is committed to the highest standards of medical expertise and patient care, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, co-founder, Pristyn Care, said. “We are solely focused on their care and experience. With the vast healthcare accessibility gap and lack of end-to-end coordination, a majority of the population faces issues and confusion when going for elective surgeries. The post-COVID times are for collective healing and improving the healthcare system. Our five guiding principles will ensure even better transparency, care, and complete patient safety. We have already laid a solid foundation that has helped us build a strong relationship with our stakeholders. We will continue to build Pristyn care on these principles for years to come,” he elaborated.

