Print and TV witness a surge in advertising in the Kerala market: TAM AdEx

Print medium witnessed 280% rise in ad volumes in July 2020 as opposed to April 2020.

With Onam kickstarting the festive season in India, advertising in the Kerala market makes a comeback as print ad volumes of July 2020 witnessed 88% growth when compared to average ad volumes between April 2020 – June 2020. Meanwhile, television saw 16% rise in ad volumes in Jul’20 as opposed to Jun’20, and nearly 100% rise when compared to Apr’20. Radio, on the other hand, registered a 13% dip in average ad volumes /day in Jul’20 when compared to Jun’20.

Ad volumes in print saw a consistent growth between May’20 – Jul’20. In the Kerala market, print medium witnessed 280% rise in ad volumes in July 2020 as opposed to April 2020. Further, more than 180 categories, over 1,400 advertisers, the Kerala market saw an upsurge of advertisements as more than 1600 brands started to advertise on the print medium. Top 10 categories in publications of Kerala had 51% share of ad volumes during Jul’20. Interestingly, while the automobile sector stayed away from the advertising platform most of the year, ‘cars’ emerged as the top category in July 2020 with 11% share of ad volumes followed by multiple courses with the same share.

Total Categories 180+ Top 10 Categories % share Cars 11% Multiple Courses 11% Two Wheelers 6% Lotteries 5% Retail Outlets-Jewellers 4% Coaching/Competitive Exam Centre 4% Washing Machines 3% Milk Beverages 2% Retail Outlets-Clothing/Textiles/Fashion 2% Medical Colleges 2% Others 49%

As for advertisers, Dept Of Lotteries emerged as the biggest spender in publication with 5% share of ad volumes followed by Hero Motocorp with 5% share. HIndustan Unilever, Haier Appliances and Maruti Suzuki India trailed behind at the third, fourth and fifth position with 3% share of the ad volumes, each. Meanwhile, Kerala State Lotteries-Result claimed the top spot as it emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Hero Glamour.

Ad volumes on television in Kerala witnessed 102% rise in July 2020 as compared to April 2020. Ad volumes on TV followed the similar growth trend in Kerala as it was observed in the all India Market.

With more than 160 categories, over 320 advertisers, and 540 brands advertising on television platforms, the market saw an upsurge of advertisements as top 10 advertisers contributed to almost 50% of the ad volume share of advertising on Kerala TV channels. On TV, eight out of the top 10 categories were from the FMCG sector contributing 35% share of ad volumes. Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest spender on TV with 18% share of ad volumes followed by ITC with 7% ad volume share. As for brands, Malabar Gold And Diamonds, Boost and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid topped the charts with 2% share each.

Unlike TV and Print, ad volumes on Radio saw a marginal drop in Jul’20 for Kerala Market as opposed to Jun’20. However, the platform witnessed 108% rise in ad volumes in Jul’20 as opposed to Apr’20.

The radio stations of Kerala registered over 60 advertisers who advertised more than 70 brands in July 2020. Out of which, ‘LIC of India’ topped the advertisers’ chart with 16% share of ad volumes followed by KSFE (Kerala State Financial Enterprises) with 8% ad volumes share. As for brands, LIC, LIC Jeevan Saathi and Ksfe Loan Against Gold emerged as the most advertised brands with 8% share of ad volumes.

Read Also: Why omnichannel marketing is imperative for Indian brands

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook