Print advertising space registered 90% rise in H1 2022 as opposed to H1 2020: TAM AdEx

After witnessing a hit in distribution due to the pandemic, print industry seems to be slowly bouncing back as print advertising space registered a 90% rise in H1 of 2022 when compared to H1 2020, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the AdEx data, services category emerged as the most advertised category with 16% share of ad space, followed by education 13% share meanwhile, B C Hasaram & Sons and LIC-IPO were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-Jun’21.

Top 10 categories accounted for 35% ad volume share in both Apr-Jun’20. Out of this, six out of top 10 categories moved up in ranking during Jan-Jun’22. Interestingly, only the Cars and Coaching/Competitive Exam Centre category maintained its rank in H1 of 2022. Two out of the top 10 categories were from the auto, retail and education sectors each.

As for advertisers, SBS Biotech maintained its position as the biggest spender in print followed by Maruti Suzuki. Perched on the third position was LIC India, witnessing a drop in rank from last year. Six of the top 10 advertisers from Jan-Jun’21 were still in the top 10 of Jan-Jun’22.

Ranking of Patanjali and Ruchi Soya shot up to the top 10 list of Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-Jan’21.

Fiitjee emerged as the most advertised brand in print followed by LIC IPO. Interestingly, during Jan-Jun’22, there were total 103 thousand brands that advertised in print. Among the top 10, two brands were from BFSI Sector and four from personal healthcare sector.

Sales Promotion advertising covered 28% share of ad space in Print during Jan-Jun’22. Among sales promotions, multiple promotion was on top with 43% share of ad space followed by discount promotion. Top two promotions solely covered more than 75% share of ad space during the year Jan-Jun’22.

