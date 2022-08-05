Print advertising recorded three times growth in ad space in May 2022: TAM AdEx

After witnessing a hit in distribution due to the pandemic, print industry has bounced back as print advertising registered a 469% rise in average ad volume per day in May 2022 when compared to May 2020, and three times growth when compared to May 2021 according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the AdEx data, ad space in all five weeks of May’22 saw increase over same weeks of May’21, with the highest growth (4 times) occurring in week 1 of May’22

Top 10 categories accounted for 34% ad space share in May’22. Coaching/Competitive Exam Centre maintained its number one position in May’22 with five percent share followed by Retail Outlets-Jewellers with five percent share in May’22. Interestingly, six new categories entered the top 10 list in the month of May’22.

As for advertisers, SBS Biotech led the print advertising with four percent share in May’22, followed by LIC of India and Maruti Suzuki India with two percent share of ad space each. Titan Company saw the highest positive rank shift to enter the top 10 list at the fifth position with a two percent share. The medium saw three new advertisers enter the top list during May’22 over May’21 such as Patanjali Ayurved, Ruchi Soya Industries and Skoda Auto.

New entrant LIC-IPO was the top brand in Print during May’22 followed by AMFI (Asso Of Mutual Funds In India). Seven of the top 10 brands were exclusive to May’22 compared to May’21. Together, the top 10 brands grabbed a 9% share of ad space in May’22.

The print medium registered over 120 new categories, 17.9 thousand new advertisers and more than 21.4 thousand new brands in May’22 over May’21. Of this, Refrigerators was the top new category followed by Events-Interiors/Home/Kitchen in May’22 over May’21. Meanwhile, Patanjali Ayurved emerged as the top new advertiser in May’22 over May’21 followed by Ruchi Soya Industries. LIC-IPO topped among the new brands followed by Prestige Range in May’22 compared to May’21.

