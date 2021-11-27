Print ad volumes registered 37% year-on-year growth in Q3 2021: Report

The top 10 sectors accounted for more than 63% share of total ad volumes in print during July- September 2021

Print ad volumes saw a 93% growth during July-September 2021 (Q3 2021) compared to April-June 2021 (Q2 2021), according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. However, print ad volumes saw an increase of 37% during July-September 2021 when compared to the same quarter in 2020. Although only one percent growth was observed in the quarter over January-March 2021, print ad volume seems to be bouncing back from the big dip of 47% in the April-June 2021 (Q1 2021) quarter.

The top 10 sectors accounted for more than 63% share of total ad volumes in print during July- September 2021 with service and education emerging as the top two sectors in terms of ad volumes. The other sectors to secure a place in the top 10 chart were retail, personal accessories, banking-finance-investment, durables, computers, building or industrial and land materials, telecom products and textile or clothing. More importantly, 20 out of the 27 sectors in print saw positive growth during Q3 2021 compared to same period in the previous year.

Among the top ten categories, multiple courses and cars continued to lead the chart in terms of ad space share. The hospital or clinics category moved up by two positions to achieve the fifth rank in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020. Furthermore, retail outlets–clothing or textiles or fashion and consumer durables or home appliances were the new entrants in the top 10 list with a significant shift in their ranks. Of all the top growing categories, ecommerce–food or grocery had a maximum rise in ad volumes with 12 times growth in July-September 2021 over July-September 2020.

SBS Biotech and Maruti Suzuki India were the top two advertisers in the quarter. Three out of top ten advertisers were from auto, banking or finance or investment and personal care or personal hygiene sectors. The top 10 advertisers together accounted for a 16% share of overall print advertising. Titan Company, Reliance Retail, Think & Learn and Fiitjee entered the top 10 list in the quarter.

In the July-September 2021 quarter, LIC secured the position of the top brand followed by Maruti Car Range. Among the top two brands, two were from auto, education and personal healthcare sector. Aakash Byju’s and Winzo Games were the new entrants on the top 10 list. The top 100 brands accounted for nearly 29% share of print ad volumes.

As advertisers experimented with new formats in promoting their brands, Seamless Jacket emerged as the top ad innovation layout with 22% share of print ad volumes, followed by Figured Outline with 18% share and Seamless Flap with 14% share.

Of all the ad positions, jacket-full page had maximum contribution to print ad volumes at 31%. Full-page ads and half-page horizontal occupied the second and third positions with 24% and 22% share, respectively. While more than 2280 brands used jacket-full page position in the quarter, more than 3290 brands used full-page ads.

Sales promotions covered 29% of print ad volumes in Q3 2021. Among the various sales promotions used in Print, multiple promotion accounted for 47% share followed by discount promotion with 34% share.

