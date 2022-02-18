Print ad space grew by 33% in 2021 over 2020: Report

SBS Biotech emerged as the top advertiser

After a year of de-growth, print ad space saw a 33% growth in 2021 as compared to 2020. Recovering the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, ad space per publication soared by 22% in the second half of 2021 as against the same period of 2020, according to the latest data shared by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. After witnessing the lowest average ad volumes per publication in the second quarter of 2021, ad volumes per publication increased by 54% in the fourth quarter compared to the combined average of the first three quarters.



In 2021, the top three sectors together accounted for 42% share of print ad volumes, with the services sector topping the list at 16% share. Among the advertising categories, two-wheelers, coaching or competitive exam centre and consumer durables or home appliances moved up in ranking in 2021. Coaching or competitive exam centre category saw the highest increase in ad apace with growth of 50% followed by retail outlets-jewellers with 54% growth.



Meanwhile, SBS Biotech emerged as the top advertiser in print medium followed by Maruti Suzuki India. While the top two advertisers retained their positions in 2021, LIC moved up in the ranking to acquire the third position. Emami, Titan, Fiitjee and Reliance Retail were the new entrants in the top ten list.



As per the data, FIITJEE was the most advertised brand in print during 2021 followed by Maruti Car Range. In the top ten list, SBS Biotech, the top advertiser of 2021, had its four brands. Moreover, more than 169, 000 brands were advertised in print in 2021. The report also added that more than 77,000 advertisers and over 99,000 brands exclusively advertised in 2021 in print compared to 2020.



Seamless Jacket was the top innovative ad layout with one-fourth share of ad space followed by figure outline with more than one-fifth share in the print medium. In addition, sales promotion advertising covered a 33% share of print ad space.

Read Also: Mondelez International elevates Anil Viswanathan to VP – marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook