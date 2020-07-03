Prince Pipes ropes in Akshay Kumar for its newly launched water tank segment

The actor will also continue to be the brand ambassador for the company’s piping business

Integrated piping solutions and multi polymer manufacturers Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) has roped in actor Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for its recently launched water tanks segment. The actor has been associated with the brand since 2018 for its piping business.

“In present times, when health is of primary concern, the association will provide even more impetus to the company’s vision by capitalising on Akshay’s tremendous brand recall to reinforce the brand values of Prince Pipes centering on trust, quality and high value. The actor will also continue to be the brand ambassador for the company’s piping business,” the company said in a statement.

According to Parag Chheda, executive director, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, Akshay has been the brand ambassador for Prince Pipes since 2018 and the company has extended this association with him for the new water tank segment, which is expected to grow at a high pace. “He has been an integral influencer of several Indian social issues and the Prince Pipes brand portfolio resonates very well with Akshay’s ability to reach out to our industry participants across India, especially in Tier 2/3 regions and hyper local domains,” he added.

“This association reflects our common belief in trust, quality and value and I surely look forward to the journey ahead,” Kumar said on the association.

Prince Pipes is a polymer pipes and fittings manufacturer in India. The company’s product portfolio comprises of piping solutions used for varied applications in plumbing, irrigation, and sewage disposal and a range of 7167 SKUs, and now also includes the newly launched water tanks category.

