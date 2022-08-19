Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Asia Pacific Premiere Tour commences

The ensemble of the Amazon Original series The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power journeyed to Mumbai for their Asia Pacific Premiere. Ahead of the evening, showrunner and executive producer JD Payne along with the cast, Robert Aramayo, Charles Edwards, Nazanin Boniadi, Lloyd Owens, Sara Zwangobani, Maxim Baldry, Megan Richards, Tyroe Muhafidin, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh attended a press meet where they received a welcome from Hrithik Roshan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

“We have seen fantastic customer adoption in India and the country has witnessed the maximum number of new customers worldwide who started streaming on Prime Video last year. It is one of the fastest growing and most engaged locales for Prime Video worldwide, all of this within just five years of launch. Indian Originals now have a massive fan following globally too as one in every five viewers of an Indian Original series is from outside India, and India has the largest slate of local Originals outside of the US with over 70 shows in various stages of production and development. Mumbai recognised globally as one of the entertainment capitals in the world alongside Los Angeles and London. This made it an obvious choice for us to host our first Asia-Pacific premiere,” Albert Cheng, COO, Amazon Studios said.

“Tolkien is the originator of much of modern fantasy. His stories are both timeless and relatable. They continue to inspire people even today and stoke their imagination. That is why people keep returning to them again and again. And with this series, we are creating an epic world that our viewers would not have seen before. The ambition of the show, the universal themes excite us on behalf of our viewers. The series will release in over 240 countries and territories in more than 30 languages globally and customers in India will be able to watch it in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada,” Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Prime Video India stated.

Prime Video will release two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on September 2, followed by a weekly release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada that concludes on October 14.

“I came across Tolkien by watching the Peter Jackson film. I was in my 20s and they were one of the few films that really got to my heart. The way those films were made compelled me to take a deep dive and read all the books and I got super into it. Now these books have woven themselves into the very fabric of my life, very rarely does a day go by where I don’t make a reference to it. If something’s happening in my life, I would say I feel like Frodo carrying the Ring, you know? Be it weddings or funerals, I weave these quotes into eulogies and speeches! So, Tolkien is now a part of my soul,” Payne stated.

