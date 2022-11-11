Prime Video to exclusively feature India Men’s tour of New Zealand

Prime Video will feature three T20s and three one-day internationals (ODI) between November 18 and November 30. The company claimed that Prime Video will deliver live commentary and match programming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Fans will also be treated to graphics in these languages, it added.

With the slate of shows and movies over the last six years, Prime Video has strived to serve its customers, Sushant Sreeram, director, subscription video on demand (SVOD) business, Prime Video – India, said. “With live cricket made immersive and accessible with multi-language feeds, studio programming and a set of commentators to take us through the series, we are confident we will make Prime Video the first choice of entertainment for everyone,” he added.

Former captains and cricketers such as Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Gundappa Viswanath, Anjum Chopra, Venkatpathy Raju, among others, will provide insightful commentary in different languages as India tries to set the record straight against New Zealand, the company stated.

The company also said that as a part of the multi-year partnership, international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across all formats – will be available exclusively on Prime Video India. Prime Video said that it will offer an English language live one-hour pre-show before each game. The mid-innings break will feature a 15-minute show which will be a recap of the first innings and a preview of the second. The live programming also involves a 30-minute post-match presentation and analysis by Prime Video’s stable of cricket experts.

