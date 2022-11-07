Prime Video mobile edition available for Rs 599 per year

Prime Video has announced the launch of the Prime Video mobile edition, which was released at Rs 599 per year. As per the company, the mobile edition will include a mobile-only video annual plan to access high-quality entertainment exclusively on their mobile devices. This will be available to all customers in India, the company said in a statement. Users can sign-up for this plan via the Prime Video app (on Android) or via the website, it added.

Prime Video includes viewers from 99% of the country’s pin codes as the service has become the preferred destination for premium content, Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, said. “This worldwide-first innovation saw a great response from Indian consumers when we launched via a telecom association last year, and building on that success we are extending its access, with it now being made available directly for subscription through Prime Video’s app and website.”

According to the company, Prime Video mobile edition provides Standard Definition (SD) quality streaming to customers, for a chance to explore and watch Prime Video’s catalogue of Indian and international movies, Amazon Originals, and live cricket including upcoming India versus New Zealand Men’s cricket series in November 2022, among others. Customers can continue to enjoy all Prime Video features such as X-ray powered by IMDb, and downloads for offline viewing with Prime Video mobile edition.

