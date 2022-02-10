Prime Video Channels partners with hayu to offer reality TV shows

hayu will be available for Prime Members in India with an add-on subscription

Prime Video Channels has collaborated with hayu to offer reality TV shows to Indian viewers. As part of the collaboration, NBCUniversal’s subscription video on demand (SVoD) service hayu will be available for Prime Members in India, with an add-on subscription. Moreover, Prime members in India will be able to wacth the reality TV titles of hayu such as The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Top Chef, on the same day as the US telecast. According to Chaitanya Divan, head, Prime Video Channels and Sports, Amazon Prime Video India, Prime Video Channels has received a tremendous response from Prime Members due to the access to a wide library of content, from multiple streaming services.



“Continuing with our philosophy of working with like-minded partners who are equally invested in super-serving customers and offering them quality, consistent entertainment experience, we are excited to collaborate with hayu. hayu offers some of the most popular unscripted shows to audiences globally and their arrival on Channels in India parallels the growing consumer interest in unscripted content on our service. We are certain that our consumers will love viewing their premier reality shows,” Divan added.



hayu is already available through Prime Video Channels in other countries including the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain and Australia. Prime members in India can now subscribe to hayu through Prime Video Channels at an introductory price of Rs 999 per year. The streaming service offers reality TV shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, The Real Murders Of Orange County, License To Kill, Family Karma, among others.



“We are thrilled to make hayu – and its world-renowned reality TV content – even more accessible to Indian super fans. Already the premiere destination for must-watch content in 29 markets globally, we are delighted to continue our collaboration with Prime Video Channels, by adding another partnership as part of our ongoing, successful expansion strategy,” Hendrik McDermott, managing director, NBCUniversal Direct-To-Consumer – Global, said.

