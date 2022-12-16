Prime Video announces a theatrical co-production starring Vicky Kaushal

Prime Video has announced to co-produce a new movie for theatrical release with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, as per an official release.

“As the first choice of entertainment, our aim is to super-serve our delightfully diverse customers in India with local stories that they can enjoy on any screen of their choice. We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this,” Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India, said.

The release further noted that the film features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023.

“Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films. After announcing Yodha as our first co-production, we are now thrilled to announce Anand Tiwari’s film as the next co-production with them. I am confident that Prime Video and Dharma Productions will together continue to deliver world-class cinematic experiences to viewers within India, as well as across the globe.” he added.

As per the release, the movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is directed by Anand Tiwari, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

“Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal – a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video,” Karan Johar, Dharma Productions, said.

