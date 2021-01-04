Prerna Mehrotra to lead dentsu’s global media business across the APAC region

Mehrotra will be responsible for driving dentsu’s global media strategy and delivery in APAC

Dentsu International APAC on Monday announced the promotion of Prerna Mehrotra into the role of chief executive officer of media for APAC. In her new role, she will report to Ashish Bhasin, chief executive officer, dentsu APAC and Peter Huijboom, global chief executive officer for media and global clients. This is in addition to her current role as managing director for the media group in Singapore reporting to Prakash Kamdar, CEO dentsu Singapore.

In her additional responsibility, Mehrotra will be responsible for driving dentsu’s global media strategy and delivery in APAC, ensuring its alignment and relevance in the market with client-centricity at the core, developing an integrated portfolio of tools and capabilities to maximise the effectiveness, relevance and performance of client’s media.

“Prerna was a clear candidate for the role; having joined the business in 2016, she has gone from strength to strength excelling in roles across investment and media. This integrated view across our media portfolio and her acumen of over 20 years sets her apart from the rest – I am looking forward to working with Prerna and driving growth for our clients together,” Bhasin said on the promotion of Mehrotra.

Her experience in key markets including India and China and her long-standing client relationships will ensure we continue to drive value – and excellence in everything we do, Huijboom, added.

“The media landscape in this region has never been more complex. Over the past eight months, consumers’ expectations of what brands produce and how they behave has changed rapidly, and it will only continue. I am excited to be working with top talents from across our markets to create growth opportunities and long-term value for our clients,” Mehrotra added on bagging the additional responsibility in the company.

