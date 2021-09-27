Premier League’s James Milner and Adam Lallana invest in Upgame

Upgame has seen a 30X growth in monthly revenues since January this year with strong uptake across the globe by leading professional and amateur golfers

Leading data intelligence, practice tracking and coaching platform for golfers, Upgame has raised an undisclosed amount from Premier League players James Milner and Adam Lallana through their firm White Rose Sports Management. The app claims to have seen 30 times growth in its monthly revenue since January this year, and has successfully retained over 85% of its users as it expands across geographies.

“From the moment we discussed the ethos of White Rose Sports Management, we wanted performance to be at the heart of everything we did, and this aspect was very apparent in the Upgame team in our initial interactions. The company’s vision of bringing performance improvement to athletes around the world, the team’s intense focus, quick execution and deep insights on their users resonates with us,” James Milner, Liverpool midfielder and founder, White Rose Sports Management, said.

The sports performance app currently specialises in golf and helps players analyse their game and get a deeper understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. Its map-based interface and unique metrics, that are shareable between player and coach via the app itself, have led to a 790% increase in data collection from users.

For Sameer Sawhney, founder and CEO, Upgame, the travel restrictions posed due to the pandemic meant that the entire team of Upgame was able to double down on the product to become the preferred data intelligence and practice tracking platform for golfers in every market the company has entered so far. “This funding will be used to develop the product further by adding more sports and related metrics, and help us market the app to a wider audience. We are looking forward to applying our learnings from golf to other sports and be at the forefront of knowledge and performance enhancement in the burgeoning sports technology industry,” he added.

Other investors in Upgame include Danny Conway, the San Francisco-based ex Facebook, Andreesen Horowitz, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist; Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp and RN Sports Management.

Over the past couple of years, nearly two million rounds have been logged in on the Upgames app. Some of the top National Federations using Upgame include Golf Australia, Norwegian Golf Federation, Singapore Golf Association, Hong Kong Golf Association, Sports Authority of Thailand and Finnish Golf Union. Various PGA, LPGA, European Tour, as well as major champions and leading NCAA US college teams are also key users of Upgame app.

