Premier Handball League ropes in Dream11 as their official fantasy gaming partner

Premier Handball League (PHL) has onboarded Dream11 as its fantasy gaming partner and their OTT platform FanCode as its official OTT partner. Through this partnership, the league aims to nurture a strong fan base and bring the best of the players on a single platform. “Dream 11 has been a visionary in the world of sports and has successfully infiltrated the Indian household, bringing families and sports enthusiasts alike together. With them as our partners and their OTT platform FanCode as our official OTT partner, we at the Premier Handball League believe that the popularity of handball is secure in times to come,” Mrinalini Sharma, CEO, PHL said.

The League will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur from December 24 and the grand finale will be aired on January 10. While handball is widely played in schools and colleges across India, handball is yet to create a wide fan base. PHL’s partnership with Dream 11 and their OTT platform FanCode will be a maiden initiative in Indian Sub-Continent for the Fantasy Platform to help incubate an Olympic medal sport for the very first time and engage with fans to create a more meaningful conversation around the sport.

The PHL India Sports Private Limited is the official license holder of the league, which under the aegis of the Handball Federation of India (HFI) and in association with the International Handball Federation (IHF) and Asian Handball Federation, promises to develop and take this Olympic sports discipline to the next level, ensuring growth and success for the Indian athletes at the global stage.

The Premier Handball League (PHL) is set to launch its flagship season from December 24 under the aegis of Handball Federation of India (HFI) with six teams representing Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Each team will have 14 players with 2 Asian and 1 European player in it. However, this year due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, it will be an all-Indian affair.

