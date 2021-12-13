Premier Handball League announces its third franchise team

The league had earlier unveiled Garvit Gujarat and Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as its two other franchises

Real Estate Shatvik Corporation has joined the Premier Handball League (PHL) as the third franchise team through its sports arm, Wolverine Sports Private Limited. Its franchise Rajasthan Wolverines will feature in the six-team inaugural edition of the tournament. “We are thrilled to welcome Wolverine Sports Private Limited, the sports arm of Shatvik Corporation as the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League, Rajasthan Wolverines. Rajasthan as a state has a hearty handball playing culture and has also been instrumental to the beginnings of many sporting leagues,” Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., said.

According to Agrawal, Rajasthan, as a state, has a robust attitude towards sports and fitness and thereby becomes an important state to join the Premier Handball League. “As a league we are pleased that new, as well as deep-rooted business houses such as Shatvik Corporation are entering the world of Indian sports through us and we are sure that with the inclusion of such wonderful partners not just Handball but the world of sports in India shall grow and prosper in times to come,” Agarwal added further.

The league had earlier unveiled Garvit Gujarat and Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as its two other franchises. It is exclusively licensed to Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd and comes under the aegis of Handball Federation of India. Handball has been one of the most followed sports in Europe and has all the potential to generate similar responses in India too, Yash Dave, managing director, Wolverine Sports Pvt. Ltd, said.

“I believe the rise of new-age sports and an increase in appetite for Olympic sports among the sporting enthusiasts would augur well for the Indian youth to embrace handball in a bigger way. We at Shatvik Corporaion are pleased to bag the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League, titled Rajasthan Wolverines and believe that with the onset of PHL, India shall see a handball revolution in times to come,” Dave added.

