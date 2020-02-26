Prega News urges people to shun gender discrimintaion with its #ImwithYellow campaign

A video pledge was also made by Prega News’ brand ambassadors Kareena Kapoor and Priyamani to support this initiative

Mankind Pharmaceuticals has rolled out a digital campaign for its pregnancy detection brand Prega News. Celebrating International Women’s Day, the #ImwithYellow campaign aims to promote gender equality in the country. The campaign highlights the ‘forward-thinking’ approach of the company and builds awareness of sensitive issues impacting society. Conceptualised by Havas, the campaign has been executed by the advertising agency ADK Fortune Communications.

The #ImwithYellow campaign brings into the limelight the sex dicrimination still prevalent in the country and urges people to choose yellow as a gender neutral colour as a symbol of health and happiness. Taking this initiative forward, Prega News has developed a microsite where supporters can enlist and take a pledge for gender equality through #ImwithYELLOW campaign. To support this vision of the brand, a video pledge was a made by Prega News’ brand ambassadors Kareena Kapoor and Priyamani along with Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Mahi Vij and Karan Mehra to join the new initiative. In addition, the company has also partnered with ‘Momspressoo’ the mom community where about 15 moms will share their own stories with videos.

The campaign was launched across all digital platforms and will also leverage the film Thappad for its promotion. Moreover, the company also used other marketing mediums to get a wider reach of the brand such as cinema halls, outdoors, radio and ecommerce platforms. Prega News has also tied up with many brands such as First Cry and Inox along with influencers such as RJ Raunac, who will raise the issue in his show ‘Bauaa’ on Red FM radio station.

Prega News has been a frontrunner in raising pertinent issues related to pregnancy and childbirth in the country and our latest #ImwithYellow campaign is an initiative to rise against the alarming issue of sex discrimination, Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma, stated. “The campaign urges people to do away with the clichés of gender stereotyping and focus on the health of the baby by standing with yellow- a colour that symbolises its health and happiness,” he added.

