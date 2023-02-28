Prega News talks about body positivity with its #MarkOfStrength digital campaign

With International Women’s Day just around the corner, Prega News, Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection brand, has launched a new campaign, ‘Mark Of Strength’. Conceptualized and executed by SG Media , the campaign celebrates the beauty and strength that lies in the marks and changes born out of childbirth. Over the years, the brand has sought to commemorate the various aspects and complexities of being a woman.

This Women’s day, Prega News aims to promote the message of believing in yourself irrespective of the changes in your body. And with this campaign, the brand urges women to celebrate their post-pregnancy body as their #MarkOfStrength.

Delving into the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Being confident and comfortable in one’s body is an ongoing struggle for a lot of people around the world, especially women. But this struggle is all the more intensified when your body has undergone massive changes that come with giving birth. So, with the ‘Mark Of Strength’ campaign, we wanted to bring this perspective into sharper focus. The aim was also to move away from the stereotype of putting pressure on women to be perfect all the time.”

Prega News realized that women tend to see themselves differently after giving birth. The International Journal of Health Sciences & Research also cites that 65% women feel negative about their body after delivery. Many new mothers see the physical effects of childbirth on their body, like the weight gain, the stretch marks, etc., as something to be hidden. The brand video brings this into highlight, along with a strong message of body positivity.

