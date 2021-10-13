Prega News ropes in Kajal Agarwal as regional brand ambassador for Southern market

The collaboration with the actor will help to strengthen Prega News' reach among the region’s large and widespread audience.

Prega News has roped in southern actress Kajal Agarwal as its official regional brand ambassador. The appointment is in line with the company’s strategy of riding with national and regional youth celebrities. The collaboration with the actor will help to strengthen Prega News’ reach among the region’s large and widespread audience.

The objective behind the association is that Kajal Agarwal will play an integral role in intensifying the brand’s reach in the southern Indian market, in addition to promoting the brand at a pan-national level. As part of the association, the brand will soon launch a 360- degree campaign which will be led by television, print and digital platforms. Kajal Agarwal’s presence across southern markets will help the brand in connecting with more and more women, and will also help in building the awareness of the product, Joy Chatterjee, general manager- sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma, said. “The reason behind this partnership is that Agarwal is someone to whom young moms can relate easily. Hence, we would like to leverage it and reach out to the expectant mother and be a part of their happiness in their motherhood journey,” she added.

“The brand gives good news in a few mins and is known for its accurate results. Indeed, it has become a preferred choice for expecting mothers. This is an extremely valuable association for me, and I look forward to a meaningful partnership with the brand,” Kajal Agarwal said.

