Prega News onboards Anushka Sharma as the new face of the brand

November 30, 2020 5:18 PM

The two-month-long ad campaign will run across television channels, digital platforms and outdoors including hoardings and branding at prominent airports.

Home pregnancy test kit brand Prega News has appointed Anushka Sharma as its new brand ambassador. Conceptualised by ADK Fortune, the actress who is pregnant and is expecting her first child will be present in the campaign showcasing the journey of being pregnant and expecting a child. Prega News has been the companion for millions of expecting mothers for over a decade now and with Anushka Sharma the brand aims to take forward the message to expecting mothers pan India, Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma, said. “We are extremely delighted to have Anushka Sharma on board for this association to bring forth the powerful message of the strength of motherhood. Being the market leader, we would like to express our gratitude to our customers who have always inspired us to bring the best product for them,” he added.

The two-month-long ad campaign will run across television channels, digital platforms and outdoors including hoardings and branding at prominent airports. The ad film will also be released across India in regional languages like Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Assamese in order to maximise its reach. As part of the campaign, Anushka Sharma will be seen cherishing her pregnancy and enjoying the thought of having a child.

“I’m happy to be associated with Prega News which is known for helping women for over a decade now. Prega News has struck a chord with expectant mothers with its tagline ‘Prega News means Good News’. The brand is a preferred choice amongst its customers as it resonates trust and offers accurate results from the comfort of their homes. I look forward to my association with Prega News and to be a part of their growth journey,” Anushka Sharma said in a statement.

  3. Prega News onboards Anushka Sharma as the new face of the brand
