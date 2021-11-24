Prega News launches new TVC with Kajal Agarwal

As per the company, the objective behind the film is to make people aware of the benefits of the products.

Prega News has rolled out a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Kajal Agarwal. The brand has launched two TVCs as part of the campaign accentuating the point that Prega News is one of the most assured and trusted pregnancy detection kits in India.

The TVCs showcase that Prega News is the most reliable pregnancy kit for expecting mothers giving accurate results in only five minutes. As per the company, the objective behind the film is to make people aware of the benefits of the products.

The first TVC reveals a pharmacy shop where the pharmacist is shown giving an ordinary pregnancy detection card to a woman. Seeing this Agarwal intervenes and suggests giving Prega News pregnancy detection kit. In the end, she shares that her doctors also recommended the same. The second TVC depicts that Kajal is an expecting mother, and she got the good news with the help of Prega News.

The campaign involves 360-degree brand communications comprising mediums such as television, digital and print. The TVC is executed and conceptualised by the team at ADK Fortune. The objective of the campaign is to make people aware that Prega News not only gives rapid results but is highly accurate too, Joy Chatterjee, general manager- sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma said. “We have become a preferred choice among doctors and expecting moms and that is what we played up in the narrative. While saying this, our backend team at Mankind effectively works on the product kits. Our association with Kajal matches our brand ethos, and with the collaboration we would be able to transmit the message to a lot of mothers,” Chatterjee added further.

“It is indeed an honour and a pleasure to be associated with Prega News, a prominent brand in the pregnancy detection cards. Indeed, the brand has become the most preferred product among expecting mothers. I am delighted to associate with the brand to spread the message of great joy and love,” Agarwal stated on the association.

Read Also: Parakh Group brings Kareena Kapoor Khan on board as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook